More Utah resorts closing for the season

Sunday is the last day of the ski season for some Utah resorts after a dry ski season.

The Canyons, Deer Valley, Park City Mountain Resort, Brian Head, Powder Mountain and Solitude close for the spring on Sunday.

Skiers are enjoying the last day of the season, but say this year has been kind of disappointing.

“This year with the snow being so minimal we haven’t been up that much,” said Katie Mader.

Beaver Mountain, Eagle Point, Snowbasin, Sundance and Wolf Mountain have already closed for the season.

Alta, Brighton and Snowbird are still open.