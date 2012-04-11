× Utah’s Cancer Control Program recognized for public awareness campaigns

The Utah Department of Health Cancer Control Program is being recognized for its public awareness campaigns.

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors will present the control program with the Program Delivery Award. It will honor the department for its innovative public awareness campaigns designed to increase colon cancer screening rates.

Since 2003, the Cancer Control Program has helped push screenings up by 34 percent.

Utah’s health department was selected from more than 3,000 specialized chronic disease practitioners across the nation.