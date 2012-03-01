× The storm isn’t over yet!

Winter is almost over but this morning was one of the most beautiful scenes we’ve had all season! This is what it looked like outside the Fox 13 studios on March 1st.

Light snow showers are possible off and on during the day with minor accumulations. The next part of the storm moves in later this evening. Heavy snow is possible again tonight and tomorrow morning.

By this weekend we get a break from the stormy weather. High pressure building over Utah will result in sunshine and warmer temps!