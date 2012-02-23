Holt Elementary students dance to The Jungle Book
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Budah celebrates Halloween with Terra Linda Elementary
-
Santa’s flight to Utah school and the big gifts he brought
-
Magna elementary school uses ‘buddy benches’ to battle bullying
-
Jordan Hills Elementary celebrates anniversary by opening time capsule sealed in 1998
-
Annual holiday letters from elementary students warm the hearts of UHP troopers
-
-
School bus driver saves up, buys Christmas gifts for every kid on his route
-
Local elementary school students have a plan to help fix Utah’s air pollution problem
-
Herriman school fed up after dog poop found littering school grounds
-
Granite School District bus involved in crash
-
Students give teacher fighting cancer 12 days of gifts
-
-
New elementary school scheduled to be built in West Jordan, set to open in 2020
-
Student flown to hospital after being hit by car outside elementary school in Layton
-
Big Budah’s blog: Halloween and other holidays