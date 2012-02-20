× Amber Alert for three missing children

An Amber Alert has been issued for three children taken from their home in Caldwell, Idaho.

Police say the three children, Ubaldo, Mirella, and Esmerelda Lopez, were picked up by their mother, Bertha Castro, for visitation and never returned.

Castro live in Nevada, but it’s not clear if she is headed there with the children.

Police say Castro has a history of drug abuse and child abandonment.

Officers say she may be driving a gray 1986 Pontiac with Nevada license plate 389-XPR.

More information on the children can be found at Nevada Amber Alert.