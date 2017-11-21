Thanksgiving Travel Guide

Save $$ on Gas
Use Gas Buddy’s Trip Cost Calculator to find the best prices on gasoline along your route.
Enter your starting location, destination and vehicle information to optimize your road trip.
Check Traffic Conditions
Roads marked in red are experiencing heavy traffic right now.
Visit the Utah Department of Transportation’s website and download their app for even more traffic info.
Check Arrivals and Departures at SLC International Airport
Click here to see if your loved ones’ flights are on time.
More Travel Coverage
- Tunnel at 10600 S Interchange to open Weds. morning
- UDOT opens finished projects in time for holiday traffic
- Heavy traffic expected on I-15 ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
- Fueling up at the pump could cost you more than you think