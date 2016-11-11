Utah Human Race, benefiting the Utah Food Bank

The holidays are such a special time, regardless of how you choose to celebrate. This holds true for the 392,000 Utahns, 1 in 6 of whom are children, who are facing hunger. During the holidays, there is no shortage of ways to give back, and supporting one of the many community events or even organizing your own can truly impact the lives of our neighbors in need.

Start your holidays by joining Utah Food Bank’s 12th annual Utah Human Race on Thanksgiving morning. This family-friendly 5K/10K fun run gives Utahns a chance to “run with an attitude of gratitude” because every sponsorship dollar and registration fee from the race directly benefits Utah Food Bank’s mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide. With close to 5,000 participants last year, this is one of the largest 5K/10K fun runs in Utah.

10K begins at 7:30 a.m., while the 5K begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Draper Spectrum (VF Outlet).

All ages—and speeds—are welcome! Costumes are highly encouraged.

Registration fees are $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K.

Online registration closes on November 20 th at noon. No day-of registration. In-person registration available during packet pick-up.

at noon. No day-of registration. In-person registration available during packet pick-up. Packet and race shirt pick-up at Utah Food Bank (3150 S. 900 W.) on November 22 nd .

. Registering an individual or a team is easy at UtahHumanRace.org.

Many thanks to our Presenting Sponsor Cameron Construction and our Gold Sponsors Discover and University of Utah Health for making this event possible!

If you are unable to make this event, Utah Food Bank has other ways you can help: by giving food, time or money—here’s a great list of ways to get a jump on this season of generosity.

Give Food

Organizing a food and fund drive on your own is easy—simply register your food drive on Utah Food Bank’s website and you can request supplies if needed. Visit www.utahfoodbank.org/give-food/ for more information.

Give Time

Utah Food Bank utilized over 82,000 hours of volunteer service last year, the equivalent of 40 full-time employees. Simply stated, they could not distribute 31.8 million meals across the state without this amazing support. To find out more about volunteering, visit www.utahfoodbank.org/give-time/.

Give Money

Everyone’s budget gets stretched a bit thin during the holidays. Putting your dollars to work with Utah Food Bank is a great way to feel good about giving back. Every dollar donated to Utah Food Bank turns into $7.81 worth of goods and services. A great place to start is by visiting www.utahfoodbank.org/give-money to find out about the many different ways to support Utah Food Bank financially.