Utah Food Bank Holiday Food & Fund Drive



The holidays are all about giving, and this holiday season, you can help Utah Food Bank give to those who need it most. Now through January 15th, you can participate in the Holiday Food & Fund Drive to help stock the Food Bank’s shelves and feed the 392,000 Utahns who face hunger every day.

Last year, thanks to generous gifts of food, time and money, Utah Food Bank distributed 31.8 million meals to hungry families statewide. In our state, 1 in 6 kids will likely miss a meal today, but you can help them by signing up to host either a traditional or virtual food drive within your business, family or local community.

Whether you donate on your own or host a food or fund drive, every donation counts, especially when you consider that Utah Food Bank turns each $1 donation into nearly $8 worth of goods and services for Utahns facing hunger!

If you are unable to host a formal Food & Fund Drive within your community, you can always drop off nonperishable foods at Harmons Grocery locations statewide or at Utah Food Bank’s Salt Lake or St. George warehouses. You can also donate to any of Utah Food Bank’s 141 partner agencies across the state—visit utahfoodbank.org/find-a-pantry for a directory.

Many thanks to our Holiday Food & Fund Drive sponsors Big Kickin’ Country, Delta Air Lines, Harmons, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, Riverton Chevrolet and Wells Fargo.

Visit UtahFoodBank.org/holiday to find out more about all the different ways you can give food, time or money this holiday season. Thank you for helping us fight hunger statewide!