KSTU-FOX 13

5020 Amelia Earhart Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84116

News Tips (801) 536-1313

Questions? Comments? Story Ideas? Send us an e-mail!

We cannot accept e-mail correspondence from viewers age 12 and under.

E-mail messages sent to FOX 13 may be added to a public file per FCC regulations.



News Tips & Comments

news@fox13now.com

Good Day Utah

gdu@fox13now.com

Live at Eleven

liveat11@fox13now.com

Sports

kstusports@fox13now.com

Programming Comments (for comments on programs other than FOX 13 Newscasts)

programming@fox13now.com