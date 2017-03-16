The important role of a pediatric hospitalist—The new Jordan Valley Children’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to medical emergencies, injuries and illness in children often need special care. That’s why it is important to know where your child can receive acute care in your community. Children who have to visit the hospital will likely be seen by a hospitalist, which is a physician who specializes in the care of hospitalized patients. If your child is hospitalized, it is likely a pediatric hospitalist will oversee care and work with your child’s pediatrician.

What types of treatment do pediatric hospitalists provide?

Respiratory illnesses

Influenza and dehydration

Physical injury

Infectious illnesses

Complications with chronic illnesses

Advanced pediatric care at the Jordan Valley Children’s Center

The Jordan Valley Children’s Center provides 24-hour comprehensive pediatric care in a compassionate, family-centered environment from board-certified pediatric physicians and nurses with extensive pediatric-specific credentials. The West Jordan unit is equipped to provide care for patients as young as one week old to 18 years of age.

Jordan Valley Children’s Center Grand Opening Event

When: Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Jordan Valley Medical Center

3580 West 9000 South

West Jordan, UT 84088

Join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony, pediatric unit tours, and light refreshments.