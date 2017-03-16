The important role of a pediatric hospitalist—The new Jordan Valley Children’s Center

When it comes to medical emergencies, injuries and illness in children often need special care. That’s why it is important to know where your child can receive acute care in your community. Children who have to visit the hospital will likely be seen by a hospitalist, which is a physician who specializes in the care of hospitalized patients. If your child is hospitalized, it is likely a pediatric hospitalist will oversee care and work with your child’s pediatrician.
What types of treatment do pediatric hospitalists provide?
- Respiratory illnesses
- Influenza and dehydration
- Physical injury
- Infectious illnesses
- Complications with chronic illnesses
Advanced pediatric care at the Jordan Valley Children’s Center
The Jordan Valley Children’s Center provides 24-hour comprehensive pediatric care in a compassionate, family-centered environment from board-certified pediatric physicians and nurses with extensive pediatric-specific credentials. The West Jordan unit is equipped to provide care for patients as young as one week old to 18 years of age.
Jordan Valley Children’s Center Grand Opening Event
When: Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Jordan Valley Medical Center
3580 West 9000 South
West Jordan, UT 84088
Join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony, pediatric unit tours, and light refreshments.