× Chip bag claims it can tell if you’re too drunk to drive

LAWRENCE, Kansas – A bag of chips claims it can help you determine if you’re too drunk to drive after the Super Bowl and it will even help you get a ride.

Officers are now warning drivers about it.

The police department in Lawrence, Kansas, said it best.

“If you have to blow into a Tostitos bag to know if you’re intoxicated, for the love of all that is holy, DO NOT DRIVE.”

If you have to blow into a Tostitos bag to know if you're intoxicated, for the love of all that is holy, DO NOT DRIVE https://t.co/gnTcIIL7Oj — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 26, 2017

Tostitos is launching a new bag it claims can be used as a breathalyzer.

The company says the “party-safe bag” is designed to detect alcohol when you blow into it, turning red when alcohol is detected and green when it is not.

The bags also come with a $10 code you can use for Uber on Super Bowl Sunday.

Tostitos maker Frito-Lay says it is trying to discourage drinking and driving.