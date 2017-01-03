Officer caught being good, shoveling snow in Kaysville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAYSVILLE, Utah - A Kaysville Police Officer was caught being a good neighbor on camera Tuesday.

Brandon Kaauwai said his neighbor texted him at work to tell him police were at his Kaysville home.

Kaauwai said he pulled up his security cameras to ensure everything was OK and found something he didn't expect.

It was a Kaysville officer shoveling the snow from his driveway and sidewalks.

Kaauwai said the officer shoveled a neighbor's property as well.

He said this was a refreshing sight "considering all the negative things you see about police now in media."