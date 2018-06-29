Go
Search
Watch Now:
Live at Eleven
Fox 13 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
fox13now.com
Menu
News
Good Day Utah
Community
The Place
Apps
Contests
Traffic
Events
Dream Team
Weather
72°
72°
Low
59°
High
82°
Sat
59°
81°
Sun
66°
89°
Mon
70°
95°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Win a week RV rental and two 3-DAY passes to “Country Fan Fest” from Nielson RV!
Posted 9:36 am, June 29, 2018, by
FOX 13 Contests
,
Updated at 09:42AM, June 29, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Mobile users tap here to enter contest.
.
Follow Fox 13 on Twitter!
Get up-to-the-minute news updates by following @fox13.
Popular
Chinese restaurant in SLC closed for violations including ‘mouse infestation’
10 homes threatened as ‘West Valley Fire’ burns on 2,500 acres in southern Utah
‘West Valley Fire’ burning in Washington County grows to over 2,000 acres in three hours
West Valley City Police identify suspect, victims in double homicide
Latest News
Police in Emery County looking for vehicle tied to Colorado homicide investigation
Movies coming out this weekend
Funding your future: What is a mortgage underwriter?
Camp in style with Parris RV
Local
News
RV fire, explosions under investigation in West Valley
Contests
Win a 1 Year Family Membership with Loveland Living Planet Aquarium!
The Place
10th Annual Moms and Dads LASIK Givaway
The Place
Get ready for camping season with a trailer from Terry’s RV
The Place
Get hands-on with technology at Tech Fest
The Place
Parris RV shows off the coolest travel trailer to help you camp in style
Nation/World
News
Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat trick to earn Portugal a thrilling draw against Spain
Local
News
West Valley City police seek suspects in weekend shooting
Local
News
Sports
Utah Royals FC sell out Rio Tinto in inaugural home opener
Sports
March Madness: Breaking down the 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket
Sports
Utah Youth Soccer
Highlights from the 2018 Utah Youth Soccer Association State Cup
News
Minimum wage won’t let you afford a 2-bedroom rental anywhere in the U.S., report says
Nation/World
News
Politics
Asylum-seeking migrant caravan reaches the US-Mexico border
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.