Wildfire in Sevier County closes portion of State Route 24

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A portion of State Route 24 is closed in Sevier County due to a wildfire.

Sevier County dispatchers confirm State Route 24 is closed between the State Route 119 Junction and the State Route 62 Junction, a stretch of road about 16 miles long and southeast of Richfield.

Photos submitted by Fox 13 News viewers showed the plume of smoke, which is visible from Richfield.

Specific details about the size and cause of the fire were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.