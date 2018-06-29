Chinese restaurant in SLC closed for violations including ‘mouse infestation’

SALT LAKE CITY – A restaurant in Salt Lake City has been closed by the health department for violations that include a “mouse infestation”.

According to the Salt Lake County Health Department, Ho Ho Gourmet at 1504 South State Street was closed Wednesday after an inspection revealed 36 violations.

The violations include a “mouse infestation in the basement preparation area” and numerous mouse droppings there and in storage areas. There were also open rodent bait stations stored in the service area.

Inspectors found various issues with meats and other food items being stored at the wrong temperature and said several surfaces were dirty and in some cases dirty food containers were being stored for use.

Restaurants closed by the health department may reopen after correcting the problems and passing another inspection.

The full list of violations can be seen in the document embedded below:

Health Department closes Ho Ho Gourmet in SLC by kstumarkgreen on Scribd