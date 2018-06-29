Funding your future: What is a mortgage underwriter?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Underwriting is part of the home loan process that is very important. Lots of people don't know what this is, and so Rachel Langlois with Cyprus Credit Union walked us through the financial process when buying a new home.

Underwriting is when you are actually making the loan decision and deciding on how much of a loan you will be able to afford. Cyprus Credit Union works as a team with their customers and has mortgage advisors there to help you make the best decision. They want the loans to be affordable for their customers.

When buying a home, another thing to keep in mind is the closing process. This process can be very long and can take up to 30 days, but Cyprus Credit Union can usually get it done within two weeks.

Another tip is to get pre-approved when you know you are going to start your home search. If you come across a home you want, this will make the process go quicker.

