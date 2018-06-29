5 of our most popular recipes

Pressure Cooker Shredded Beef

Ingredients:

3 pounds beef roast

1 large onion, diced

1 ½ cups beef broth

8 ounces tomato sauce

Juice of 2 limes

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons salt

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

Instructions:

Using the sauté setting in your pressure cooker, brown roast on both sides. Remove from the pressure cooker. Place rack in pressure cooker. Place roast on top of rack and top with onion and jalapeno pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together broth, tomato sauce, lime juice, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt. Set pressure cooker to high setting and cook for 1 ½ – 2 hours, or until roast falls apart. Use 2 forks to shred the meat. Mix meat in juices left after cooking until the desired consistency is reached.

Cherry Chocolate Dump Cake

Ingredients:

1 box of chocolate cake mix

21 oz. can of cherry pie filling

1 tsp. almond or vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 container chocolate frosting

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients together in a medium sized mixing bowl and mix until well combined. Add mixture to a 12″ Dutch oven or 11″ or 12″ Skillet (if you are using an indoor oven) Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Let cool and add frosting as desired.

Irish Coddle & Soda Bread

Irish Coddle

Ingredients:

8 slices bacon, chopped into small pieces

1 pound high-quality pork sausages (beer bratwurst works great)

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 bottle Guinness beer (or beef broth, if you don`t want to cook with alcohol)

2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, cut into 1′ pieces

2 large onions, cut in half root to tip then into thin slices

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons fresh minced parsley

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups beef broth

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 300°. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add in the bacon and saute until crisp, about five minutes. Remove the bacon to a plate lined with paper towels. Add a couple of sausages into the pot at a time, and sear on each side until just golden brown (no need to cook all the way through; they will finish cooking in the final step). Continue until all sausages have been seared. Remove to a plate to let cool slightly. Once you can handle them, cut them into 2′ sections. Reduce the heat in the pan to low, then whisk in the flour. Cook for 2 minutes, until the mixture starts to thicken. Remove from heat. Slowly whisk in the bottle of Guinness (or beef broth) until incorporated. Place the bacon, potatoes, onions, garlic, herbs, and sausage into the pot. Stir to combine. Pour in the beef broth. Place lid on, and braise in the oven for 2 hours.

Irish Soda Bread

Ingredients:

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons caraway seeds (optional)

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Lightly flour baking sheet. Mix flour, caraway seeds (if using), baking soda and salt in large bowl. Slowly mix in the buttermilk and stir until it is just mixed together (there will be some small clumps). Mold the dough into a ball. Turn it out onto a lightly floured countertop, and knead just until dough just starts to come together (about 1 minute). Shape dough into a 6′ loaf. Place onto your prepared baking sheet. Cut a large ‘X’ across the top of the loaf. Bake until the loaf is golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped, about 35 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack and cool completely before slicing.

Instant Pot Philly Cheesesteak

Ingredients:

4 pound round roast steak

1 package Italian seasoning dressing

2 cups beef broth

2 tablespoons Chef Shamy Garlic Butter Spread

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 white onion, sliced

1 cup sliced mushrooms

6 tablespoons Chef Shamy Garlic Butter Spread

6 slices provolone

6 hoagie buns

Directions:

Place the round roast steak, Italian seasoning mix, and beef broth in the Instant Pot. Set the timer to 80 minutes (or 20 minutes per pound of meat). When finished, quick release the pressure. Remove the meat from the Instant Pot and shred or slice into thin pieces. Discard the extra juice in the Instant Pot. Set the Instant Pot on saute and add the Garlic Butter Spread. Prepare bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms by slicing them into long slices and add them to the pot. Saute the veggies for 1-2 minutes before adding the shredded meat back into the pot. Mix everything together on saute for 5 minutes. Preheat oven to broil. Spread a tablespoon of the Garlic Butter Spread on each bun. Place buns on a cookie sheet in the oven for 1-2 minutes, until bread is toasted. Remove from oven and fill the buns with Philly meat and cheese. Return to the oven for one more minute to melt the cheese.

* You can also prepare this recipe in a crockpot. Just place all the ingredients in the crockpot and set it either to low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours.

Huli Huli Chicken

Chef, Toni Jorgensen

Ingredients:

4 pounds boneless chicken thighs

Make marinade in big enough plastic bag to hold the chicken

Chicken broth 1/4 cup

I cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 ginger

1/4 garlic

1/2 cup ketchup

Put 1 cup of marinade aside

Directions: