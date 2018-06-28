Friends and family remember Kaylee Marvin, who died after long fall in Santaquin Canyon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTAQUIN, Utah — Friends and family are remembering Kaylee Marvin.

The 16-year-old died after falling 100 feet in Santaquin Canyon last week.

“Words can’t explain,” Sydni Johnston, Kaylee’s mom said. “She’s my angel and best friend.”

Johnston says her daughter’s heart touched everyone she met.

“She was just so loving and accepting of everybody and wanted everybody to feel loved,” Johnston said.

Macy Alexander was hiking with Kaylee and witnessed the accident.

“It was hard to see it and it almost gives me closure replaying it in my mind,” Alexander said.

Macy described Kaylee’s love for the outdoors.

“She died doing what she loved that day and there was no other place she would have rather gone,” Alexander said.

Ribbons and messages paying tribute to Kaylee line the streets of her Santaquin neighborhood.

“She was good at seeking out those that were kind of off by themselves and didn’t have friends,” Garrad Johnston, Kaylee’s stepfather said.

The outpouring of love is a symbol of the impact this girl made during her short life.

“She was a friend to everyone,” Garrad said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with Kaylee’s final expenses.