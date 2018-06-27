Watch Live: FOX 13 Quickcast
-
Utah city ranks as No. 1 best place to start a career
-
Utah Jazz pick Grayson Allen in Round 1 of NBA Draft
-
Angry Birds 2 animator Pete Oswald talks about his new children’s book
-
The Good Feet Store is hosting a career fair
-
1-year-old pulled from Sandy pond flown to hospital in critical condition
-
-
Jazz take 2-1 series lead over Thunder; Rubio has monster night
-
4-year-old injured in Herriman after falling from 4th story window
-
Jazz beat Rockets 116-108 to tie series at 1-1
-
Strawberry Rhubarb Almond Cake
-
Firefighters conduct controlled burn near high school in St. George
-
-
Chip and Joanna Gaines share first pic of new baby – and his name!
-
Majority of Pine Ridge Fire expected to be contained by Thursday
-
Lemony Pasta with Asparagus and Bacon