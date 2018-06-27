× Victim bruised by bullet in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — One person suffered minor injuries after a shooting in Salt Lake City early Wednesday morning.

Salt Lake City Police say they responded to the area of 300 South Foss Street around 12:13 a.m. after a man arrived at that location in a vehicle and witnessed a shooting.

The witness reported that when he arrived he saw the occupants of two vehicles involved in some sort of conflict before the shooter fired at the victim’s vehicle.

A bullet struck the trunk of the victim’s car and went through the vehicle before ultimately hitting the victim in the upper leg.

Police say the bullet did not penetrate but left a bruise. The victim was treated at the scene.

The suspect vehicles fled the scene and police say neither the witness nor the victim were able to provide a description of the suspect.

The parties involved have not been identified.