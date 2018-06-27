Utah Jazz draft pick, Grayson Allen, is introduced in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Nearly a week after the Utah Jazz pulled the trigger in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft, Grayson Allen was in town Wednesday to face the media.

He will wear number 24, and he got to meet briefly with head coach Quin Snyder.

Both were coached at Duke University by the legendary Mike Krzyewski, so it was easy to break the ice.

"I'm happy I've got the Duke connection," Allen said. "I'm sure there will be some similar terminology and key words that Coach K used at Duke, especially when it comes to the culture and how the team is together and the competitiveness and how he gets the guys going."

There was at least one Utah native Allen knew prior to stepping foot on Utah soil, former Lone Peak High guard, Frank Jackson.

Jackson played one season alongside Allen in Durham before leaving after his freshman season.

"He texted me after I got drafted and said, 'you're going to the best state in the U.S.,' but I still keep in contact with him. I know he's had some injuries. I know he's gonna be really good."

While Jackson is in New Orleans, Allen is ready to get his feet wet in Salt Lake, and contribute to an organization he feels is already very fluid and fundamental.

"They play basketball the right way and I can't say that enough," Allen said. "I said that right after I got drafted but watching them play even more games, I see it more and more."

"They make the right pass, they pass up good shots for great shots," Allen said. "They move the ball, it doesn't stick in anyone's hands. If it sticks in anyone's hands, it's Donovan's and he's scoring it, so that's a pretty good spot for it to stick with the Jazz."