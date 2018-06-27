× Unattended campfire sparks 2 acre blaze in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters say an unattended campfire is to blame for a blaze that burned about two acres near the Farmington and Centerville boundary Tuesday night.

According to South Davis Metro Fire, the fire was in the area of the east power line trail, east of Firebreak Road. The department first reported the fire around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews from SDMF responded along with units from Kaysville and Farmington. The fire was extinguished quickly and burned about two acres.

There were no injuries or damage to structures reported.

SDMF says the cause was an unattended camp fire. This fire is one of several recent human caused fires, and agencies across the state are urging people to be mindful of the dangers posed by the hot and dry conditions.