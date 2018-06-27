Trail Mountain Fire 80% contained; speed limit reduced on portion of SR-31

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — The latest estimate puts the Trail Mountain Fire at 17,767 acres Wednesday morning, and officials say increased fire activity has prompted a reduction of speed limit on part of SR-31.

According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, additional air support has been called in due to increased fire activity.

Officials are reducing the speed limit to 35 mph on a 6-mile stretch of State route 31 due to the increased fire activity. The reduction is in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and it goes from the Bear Creek Campground turnoff at milepost 39 to the Crandall Canyon Mine turnoff at mile post 33.

The adjusted limit is expected to remain in effect until Sunday, July 1.

The sheriff’s office says helicopters will be making dips for water drops very near the roadway. UDOT will post signs regarding the reduced speed, and several law enforcement officials will be assigned to the area to enforce the adjusted limit.

Firefighters say an increase in fire activity could cause a full closure of the road at “any time without advance notice”. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Trail Mountain Fire has been burning for several weeks. It originally began as a prescribed burn but grew out of control.