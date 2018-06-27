Press hoping for big things with Royals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been a crazy month of June for Christen Press.

She was with the U.S. women’s nationals team when the played China at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 7. That’s when Utah Royals FC owner Dell Loy Hansen went down on one knee to recruit her.

“I don’t even know what he said,” Press said. “The whole stadium erupted in laughter, so I just laughed along. He said he was excited at the prospect of me coming to play here, and of course I was excited of that prospect as well. I really had no idea how close it was to being a reality.”

Just two weeks later the Royals were part of a 3-team trade that brought Press and Samantha Johnson to the club. But there was no guarantee that Press would play for the Royals.

She was traded from Chicago to Houston during the offseason, but she refused to play for Houston. Instead, she signed to play with a team in Sweden. When the Royals made the trade she was excited to join one of the best new soccer environments in the NWSL.

“I have been searching for an environment that can help me get to the next level,” Press said. “Where I can be inspired and be taught and be around the right people and the right resources to take the next step in my career. I really do believe that Utah has those resources. They have the opportunity, they have the infrastructure. It’s been hectic and crazy and I think it’s all going to be worth it, that’s what I’m hoping.”

The 29-year old has scored 44 international goals in 100 matches with the U.S. national team.