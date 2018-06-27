× Police say Nephi man charged with attempted murder stabbed friend who tried to stop domestic assault

NEPHI, Utah — A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed a friend who came to the defense of the man’s wife during a domestic violence incident.

According to charging documents filed Monday, 26-year-old Bryan Berdell Terry is charged with one count of attempted murder as a first-degree felony and one count of assault against a cohabitant while having a previous conviction for domestic violence.

The documents state Nephi Police responded to a stabbing Saturday near 800 North and 300 East.

Investigators determined that Terry became angry at his wife and hit her “with a closed fist”, and at that point a friend intervened and told Terry to stop. Police say Terry went into the home and returned holding a serrated steak knife.

Police say Terry said he was going to stab someone and “Someone was going to die”.

The victim was stabbed five times: once in each arm, twice in the upper torso and once in the lower abdomen.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and while his exact condition is unknown, the charging documents state medics told the man he was “lucky” the knife missed critical arteries.

Booking records indicate Terry told police he had been drinking that day and he didn’t know why he stabbed the other man.

Police say Terry has a prior conviction for domestic violence within the last 5 years.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.