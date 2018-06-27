× Authorities identify Utah toddler who drowned in Idaho canal

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A toddler from Woods Cross drowned Monday in a canal in Idaho.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased is identified as 21-month-old Spencer Arnold of Woods Cross, Utah.

Police say Spencer and several other children were playing in a fenced yard when the toddler was able to get out of the yard and fell into the nearby Mora canal.

Emergency units responded to the home on the 6000 Block of S. McDermott Road near Kuna just before 10 a.m. Monday. A family member located Spencer about three-fourths of a mile downstream from the canal.

Emergency personnel began rendering aid, and the boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced deceased.

“My heart goes out to the family of this young child who lost his life way too soon,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue stated in the press release. “This has already been a tough year for drownings in the treasure valley, and it makes it even more difficult when the victim is a small child. I just want to remind everyone to be safe and use extra caution when in and around waterways.”

Police say the case has been classified as an accidental drowning.