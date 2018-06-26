× Police: Two injured after explosion caused by THC extraction lab in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah – A couple was injured in Millcreek Tuesday after an explosion occurred that was allegedly caused by a THC extraction lab.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department, the incident occurred near 3300 S. Scott Court.

Around 2:00 p.m. police received a call of an explosion at the home.

“It has been determined that it was a THC extraction lab that exploded,” Gray said.

Gray said that a 33-year-old female and a 30-year-old male were injured in the explosion.

The female suffered critical injuries, and the male suffered minor injuries, Gray said. The female was taken to the hospital.

“We have detectives on scene who are awaiting a search warrant so that they can continue their investigation,” Gray said. “Once they complete that investigation they will be able to determine what charges will be filed.”

Gray said the male who suffered minor injuries had not spoken to police and was not cooperating.

The exact nature of the alleged marijuana extraction was not released by police, pending further investigation.