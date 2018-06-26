× SLC Fire Department details fireworks restrictions for 2018; violators face fine of up to $1,000

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City firefighters say due to dry weather and the threat of wildfires, fireworks restrictions are more strict than usual for 2018.

The fire department says those who violate the restrictions may face a fine of up to $1,000.

The department notes that fireworks can be set off legally in allowed areas from July 2 until July 6 and from July 22 to July 26. Fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day and until midnight on the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day, which is July 24.

In addition to those restrictions on time and place, fireworks are never allowed in some areas of the city: East of 900 East, west of Redwood Road and north of South Temple. Fireworks are likewise prohibited at all times at all city parks and city properties.

You can search an exact address to find the relevant restrictions by visiting this page and clicking on the map.

Fireworks sales are allowed from June 24 until July 25.

Salt Lake City Fire also provided these safety tips: