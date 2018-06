Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Salt Lake County's big curbside recycling programs just upped their monthly fee by a dollar, and a new report from the Salt Lake Tribune's Brian Maffly shows why.

Residents tend to put too many things in their recycling bins that don't belong.

"Maybe it's making it too convenient because people are putting way too much stuff in those blue bins," Maffly told Fox 13.

This flyer [PDF] shows what is and is not appropriate to recycle. Note that it is from Salt Lake City, which provides monthly service recycling glass. That service is not available in most areas.