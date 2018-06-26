× Residents asked to not water lawns after large Ephraim water main break

EPHRAIM, Utah – Residents of Ephraim were asked not to water their lawns after a water main break lost at least 1 million gallons of water for the city.

According to Ephraim Public Works Director Chad Parry, the leak was in a pressurized pipe that was bringing water from a spring in Ephraim Canyon to the city.

Residents of Ephraim were asked to conserve water by not watering their lawns.

A pressure gauge had been reading low pressure at one of the city’s hydroelectric plants, but workers thought the low reading was due to a lack of snowpack and water runoff entering water storage tanks, Parry said.

On Saturday, public works officials were notified that the water main had broken and that water was gushing down a mountainside. The water main was designed to carry 900 gallons of water per second.

Parry said the leak was repaired, but another was found 50 feet away from it shortly after.

He hoped the line would be fully repaired by Wednesday.