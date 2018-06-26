× It’s Primary Election Day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Primary Election Day in Utah, and polling places are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Many Utahns have been switched to by-mail voting, but Monday was the final day for mail-in ballots to be postmarked. However, those ballots can still be submitted at a polling place Tuesday.

Whether you are dropping off your mail-in ballot or arriving to vote in person, you can find your polling place and details on the races for your area by typing in your address on this page.

You can also contact your county clerk for information, and contact details for Utah’s county clerk offices are available here.

There is one statewide federal primary election Tuesday, as Mitt Romney faces Mike Kennedy for the Republican nomination for US Senate.

There are two primary races for seats in Congress.

In Utah’s First District Lee Castillo and Kurt Weiland are vying for the Democratic nomination.

In Utah’s Third District, Chris Herrod is facing Rep. John Curtis (incumbent) for the Republican nomination.

There are six primaries for State Senate seats, click here to find those races. Details on the 12 primary races for State House seats are available here.

Complete election information is available at Vote.Utah.Gov.