Father and child injured by large falling rock in Big Cottonwood Canyon

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah - A man and his child were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a large rock fell and hit their legs while they were hiking in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Officials with the Unified Police Department said a 30-year-old father and his child were hiking the Donut Falls Trail when a large rock fell and hit them.

The rock fell and hit the two in the legs. The father told police he estimated that the rock weighed 200 or 300 pounds.

"It was pretty frantic when we first got here," a hiker, who was at the trailhead when the two were injured, said. "We saw the man come down yelling about his son."

Both of the two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

First responders called for LifeFlight to respond to the incident but called the helicopter off after the two's injuries were not as severe as initially thought.