Draper Police seek help locating teen girl who ran away in March

DRAPER, Utah — Police in Draper are asking the public for help locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home on March 12.

Police say 15-year-old Analiese Urbanczky is known to frequent West Valley City and downtown Salt Lake City.

Draper detectives say they have exhausted all investigative leads in the case and are now turning to the public to help.

Analiese is described as a Caucasian female who stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has dyed red hair and brown eyes as well as two piercings on her lower lip.

Police say the teen was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black and white checkered pants and Vans style shoes.

Anyone who sees the teen or who has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call Draper PD at 801-840-4000.