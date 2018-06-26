× Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by car in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after being hit by a car on an I-15 on-ramp.

According to Todd Royce with the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened on the 900 S. on-ramp around 9:00 p.m.

The bicyclist, identified as a 50-year-old, was traveling on the on-ramp and made an abrupt left turn, causing the car to hit them. The bicyclist may have realized they were about to ride onto the highway and tried to turn around, Royce said.

The bicyclist was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.

The gender of the victim was not known at the time of this report.

Royce said the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim stayed on scene and was cooperating with law enforcement officials.

This is an ongoing news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.