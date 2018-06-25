West Jordan Police investigating after young girl reports abduction attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- West Jordan Police are investigating a possible abduction attempt that occurred Sunday.

Sgt. JC Holt said the incident occurred Sunday evening in the area of 3600 West and 7800 South.

Holt said an 8-year-old girl reported she was riding her bike and came around a corner, and she said a man scared her and she fell off her bike.

She said the man reached for her arm, but she fended him off and ran away. She told her parents what happened, and they called police.

While the girl told police she feared the man was trying to abduct her, police are still investigating to determine exactly what happened.

The suspect is described as a white male who stands about 5-feet, 7-inches tall with a thin build and brownish/black hair shaved on the sides. The man has gauges in both ears, three piercings in his lower left lip and may have a dark-colored nose ring.