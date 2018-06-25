UDOT says new Midtown Crossing bridge will improve traffic flow in Layton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah – A bridge that opened Monday is one of several newly finished projects expected to ease traffic congestion in Layton.

The area near Layton Hills Mall is referred to as the heart of the city, and thanks to explosive growth in Layton, the blood flow around the heart had slowed considerably over the past few years.

Those involved in the Midtown Crossing project hope to make that heart healthy again.

Engineers began work on the project nearly one year ago, and the result is a bridge that spans I-15 going east/west. The Utah Department of Transportation has also added new "ThrU-turn" intersections and a new interchange at Hill Field Road.

"It's really a night and day difference now," said John Gleason, a UDOT spokesman. "We put in the ThrU-turn intersections. We put in this new bridge that's really going to help the east-west traffic flow here. It's really going to connect Layton from east and west of I-15 and make it easier to get around."

The grand opening for the bridge was held Monday morning. The bridge is 293 feet long and 53 feet wide, which includes a new 6-foot sidewalk. The bridge has nearly 17 feet of clearance over I-15.

There are some local businesses that have suffered during this construction phase. Those that remain are hopeful for the future, and Gleason says they should begin seeing positive impacts immediately.