× Suspect in Colorado Amber Alert arrested in Utah after police receive call about naked duo

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — The suspect in an Amber Alert issued in Colorado Sunday night was arrested in Utah Monday morning after police received a call about two people without any clothes on.

KDVR in Denver reports the Amber Alert was issued around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a 12-year-old boy was reported missing out of Saguache County.

Police believed the boy was with 60-year-old David Freeman.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Freeman was arrested in the Mammoth Creek area Monday morning. Police say they received a call around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday from someone reporting that two naked individuals had approached their camper and asked for water and then later returned to ask for food.

Police responded but did not find the pair Sunday night. Monday, police received a call around 9:40 a.m. about two individuals walking down the road in Mammoth Creek with no clothing on.

Deputies responded and verified the two people were the subjects of the Amber Alert.

Freeman was arrested and booked into the Garfield County Jail on charges of first-degree felony kidnapping as well as lewdness.

The juvenile was transported to a hospital to be evaluated.