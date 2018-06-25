× Residents asked to stay inside, ‘close all windows’ after East Carbon County landfill fire

CARBON COUNTY – Residents were warned to stay inside, and people with lung issues were advised to leave East Carbon County after a fire broke out Monday evening.

According to Jeramy Jorgensen, Fire Warden for Emery and Carbon County, the fire occurred at the East Carbon landfill.

Jorgensen said that railroad ties were burning at the landfill.

This is the second time the same type of fire has been reported at the East Carbon landfill. Last Wednesday, the same type of fire was extinguished by fire crews.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted as they become available.