Multiple agencies come together in Utah to fight gun crimes

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Public Safety (UDPS) announced a new cutting-edge program that will gather information on guns and violent crimes across the state.

UDPS, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah announced the formation of the Utah Crime Gun Intelligence Center at a meeting Monday.

Law enforcement officials in the state will be able to utilize real-time tools and gather investigative leads for crimes involving guns quickly.

The center will create a database for law enforcement officials and will provide ballistic information on crimes where guns were involved.

“The Crime Gun Intelligence Center is a game changer in the fight against crime in Utah,” ATF Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge Debbie Livingston, said.

The UDPS said it was hopeful that the center would become an invaluable tool for law enforcement agencies across the state.

“NIBIN technology will allow law enforcement in Utah to target the small percentage of criminals who plague our communities with gun violence,” said Keith Squires, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety. “The use of this new tool will provide great strides towards reducing violent crime in Utah.”

Since implementing the NIBIN system in August of 2017, UDPS officials said they had entered more than 600 shell casings, which has led to 62 matching casings, and potential leads for investigators.

The center is modeled off of other similar programs that have been implemented across the country. These similar programs were implemented in Colorado, New Jersey, and Arizona, and have seen good success, UDPS wrote.