Mitt Romney pens op-ed on 'Where I stand on the Trump agenda'

SALT LAKE CITY — Senate candidate Mitt Romney is addressing both his support and his criticism of President Donald Trump’s administration.

In an opinion piece published by the Salt Lake Tribune Sunday, Romney begins by saying one of the most common questions he faces is whether or not he will support the Trump agenda if he is elected Senator.

Romney says he is not one who always agrees with the leader of his political “team” and won’t stand with Trump 100 percent of the time, but he said the “first year of his administration has exceeded my expectations…”

Romney also said he will raise his voice when President Trump is divisive or destructive.

“I have and will continue to speak out when the president says or does something which is divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions,” Romney wrote. “I do not make this a daily commentary; I express contrary views only when I believe it is a matter of substantial significance.”

Read the full piece by Mitt Romney in the Salt Lake Tribune.