× Man taken to hospital after becoming trapped under semi during Ogden crash

OGDEN, Utah – One man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash in Ogden caused a van to become trapped behind the cab of a semi-trailer-truck.

A minivan was heading westbound on 1150 S. near 5600 W. shortly after 12:00 p.m., when a 45-year-old male driver drifted into the eastbound lanes and collided with a semi-trailer-truck, Lt. Matt Jensen with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, said.

During the accident, Jensen said the van became trapped behind the cab of the semi.

The driver of the van was extricated and taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

Jensen said it took first responders 45 minutes to safely remove the driver from the van.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.