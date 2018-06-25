Man, 95, and wife, 86, bowl three times a week in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Ted and Mary Kecxon have bucked the trials of age. The couple, who found live twice and married once, bowl religiously together in downtown Salt Lake City three times a week.

FOX 13's Morgan Vance reports on the Kecxon's love story at the lanes.