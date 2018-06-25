× Luxury apartments selling fast in formerly blighted downtown neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY – Our partners at the Salt Lake Tribune toured Salt Lake City’s posh new apartment complex west of the Gateway.

It’s called Alta Gateway, and it’s amenities go far beyond granite counters and city views.

When the developers started building in 2015, crime was spiking and Salt Lake City’s homeless population clustered in the area, often victims themselves of a booming drug trade.

Today, the complex, with it’s $2,700 rents for three bedrooms, is 80 percent booked, thanks in large part to the booming downtown economy.

The Tribune’s Health, Education, and Environment editor Tony Semerad spent a few minutes talking with Fox 13 about what he found when he toured the Alta Gateway.

