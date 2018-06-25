House passes bill to designate the Golden Spike National Historic Park in Utah

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House on Monday passed Rep. Rob Bishop’s legislation to designate the Golden Spike National Historic Park in northern Utah, elevating the status of the location that connected the transcontinental railroad, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

While not the same as a national park, the designation would make Golden Spike the 52nd national historic park and highlights the prominence of the less-visited spot. Other national historical parks include Abraham Lincoln’s Birthplace in Kentucky, Appomattox Court House in Virginia and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad.

Bishop’s legislation, which passed on a voice vote but still needs Senate approval, also establishes the Transcontinental Railroad Network, which allows for historical signage of railroad sites to raise awareness about the importance of trains in the 19th Century.

“The Golden Spike National Historic Site retains an unparalleled concentration of historic railroad engineering features and preserves the stories of the diverse people who built the world’s first transcontinental railroad,” Bishop said Monday.

