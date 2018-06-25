× George H. W. Bush wears Bill Clinton socks for a visit from Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton paid a visit to his predecessor, George H. W. Bush, on Monday and the latter’s choice of footwear could not have been more appropriate.

A picture posted on Bush’s Twitter account shows Clinton pointing at Bush’s socks, a “freshly laundered pair” of black and blue socks with Clinton’s likeness on them. (Scroll down to see the picture.)

“Special visit today with a great friend — and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion,” a caption accompanying the picture said.

Clinton teamed up with novelist James Patterson to write “The President is Missing,” a political thriller novel, which is now the #1 New York Times Best Seller.

Bush’s tweet has been retweeted more than 3,00 times and liked more than 16,000 times.