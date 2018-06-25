× Crews search Idaho river for missing Sandy teen

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho – Authorities were searching for a Sandy teen in Idaho who went missing in the Teton River Sunday afternoon, the East Idaho News reported.

14-year-old Justin Grass was swimming around 2:55 p.m. Sunday when he disappeared. Search and rescue crews spent Monday combing through the river, but did not find the missing teen.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Justin’s family,” Madison County Sheriff Chief Deputy Bart Quayle told EastIdahoNews.com. “We will continue to search for this young man and give our best-combined efforts. We are very appreciative of all the first responders, volunteers and all the men and women who continue in their search efforts.”

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County EMS and Search and Rescue, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Madison EMS and Search and Rescue assisted in the search for Justin Monday

Crews were scheduled to return to the river Tuesday and continue their search for the teen.