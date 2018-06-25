× Crews extinguish structure fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah – 18 firefighters from Roy and Ogden worked to extinguish a fire in Ogden Monday evening.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the fire near 3100 Grant Avenue at around 6:36 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene of the fire and worked to extinguish it.

18 firefighters from Ogden City and Roy City, two ladder trucks, two engines, one ambulance, one paramedic rescue, the Battalion Chief and a Deputy Fire Marshal responded to the incident.

After the fire was put out, crews worked to ventilate the structure.

Details regarding what type of building the structure were unknown at the time of this report.

The cause of the fire had not yet been released by officials.

This is an ongoing news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.