Cache County details fireworks restrictions for 2018

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — With the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day approaching, Cache County has released their list of fireworks restrictions for 2018.
Cache County released both a map showing the restrictions as well as a list of restrictions by area and city.
An online version of the map that allows users to input an address to see if it is in an area with restrictions is available here.
The area by area list as provided by the county website is reproduced below:
|Cache County
|All unincorporated areas.
|Cornish
|All areas within city limits.
|Hyde Park
|All areas East of 400 East.
|Lewiston
|All areas East of 800 East and all areas West of 2400 West
|Logan
|East Bench Closure – East of 1600 East and Gibbons Parkway, including North and South slopes of the Island area
Gravel Pit Closure
West Closure
North Closure
|Millville
|All areas East of 500 East and all areas East of 550 East
|Nibley
|All areas East of Highway 165
|North Logan
|All areas East of 1600 East
|Providence
|All areas within Providence City limits that are outside of the red line (see map). Fireworks are also prohibited in any mountainous, bush-covered, or forested areas; and any undeveloped wildland or land being used for agricultural purposes within the red line.
|Richmond
|All areas East of 300 East and North of 500 North
|Smithfield
|All areas North of Center Street and East of 200 East. All areas South of Center Street and East of 800 East.
|Wellsville
|All areas West of 200 West and South of 900 South
The following areas DO NOT have firework restrictions in place for 2018:
-
- Amalga
- Clarkston
- Hyrum
- Mendon
- Newton
- Paradise
- River Heights
- Trenton