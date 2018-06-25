Cache County details fireworks restrictions for 2018

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — With the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day approaching, Cache County has released their list of fireworks restrictions for 2018.

Cache County released both a map showing the restrictions as well as a list of restrictions by area and city.

An online version of the map that allows users to input an address to see if it is in an area with restrictions is available here.

The area by area list as provided by the county website is reproduced below:

Cache County All unincorporated areas. Cornish All areas within city limits. Hyde Park All areas East of 400 East. Lewiston All areas East of 800 East and all areas West of 2400 West Logan East Bench Closure – East of 1600 East and Gibbons Parkway, including North and South slopes of the Island area East side of 1600 East from the North City Boundary to Hwy 89

South side of Hwy 89, from 1600 East to 600 East, North side of Canyon Road from 600 East to 1600 East

South side of the Logan River from 1600 East to 1600 Center Street, the North side of Center from the Logan River, East along Center Street than East on Cliffside Drive, then East on Quail Way to Gibbons Parkway.

East of Gibbons Parkway from Quail Way to South City Boundary Gravel Pit Closure South side of North City Boundary from 1200 East to 1400 East

West side of 1400 East from the North City Boundary to 1000 North

North side of 1000 North from 1400 East to 1200 East

East side of 1200 North from 1000 North to North City Boundary West Closure West side of 600 West from the North city boundary to 200 South

North side of 200 South from 600 West to 1000 West

West side of 1000 West from 200 South to the South city boundary North Closure East side of 200 West from 1400 North to 1800 North

North side of 1800 North from 200 West to 600 West Millville All areas East of 500 East and all areas East of 550 East Nibley All areas East of Highway 165 North Logan All areas East of 1600 East Providence All areas within Providence City limits that are outside of the red line (see map). Fireworks are also prohibited in any mountainous, bush-covered, or forested areas; and any undeveloped wildland or land being used for agricultural purposes within the red line. Richmond All areas East of 300 East and North of 500 North Smithfield All areas North of Center Street and East of 200 East. All areas South of Center Street and East of 800 East. Wellsville All areas West of 200 West and South of 900 South

The following areas DO NOT have firework restrictions in place for 2018: