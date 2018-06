CLINTON, Utah — Six people were taken to hospitals Sunday evening after a crash in Clinton.

According to the Clinton Fire Department, two victims were critically injured and the other four suffered minor injuries in the three-vehicle crash.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash forced officials to close all directions of 1800 N at 2000 W.

The southbound lanes of 2000 W are also closed, a tweet from UDOT said.

