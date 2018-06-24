Priest suspended after being caught on camera slapping baby during baptism

FOX NEWS – A French priest has been suspended from his duties after being caught on video slapping a baby during a baptism ceremony.

According to Fox News, the video featuring 89-year-old Father Jacque Lacroix has been viewed more than 5-million times sparking serious backlash from viewers.

The diocese released a statement on Friday regarding the viral video, saying that Lacroix has been suspended.

“On Friday, June 22, Bishop Nahmias, Bishop of Meaux, took provisional measures to ensure that the priest was suspended from all baptism and marriage celebrations. These measures also require him not to intervene on the Collegiate Church of Champeaux now and to celebrate masses only at the express request of the parish priest.”

When Lacroix spoke to France Info radio about the video he described the hit as being “something between a caress and a little slap.”

